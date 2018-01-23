Animal welfare group call for action following discovery of dead horse in North Tipperary

An animal welfare group have called for action following the latest discovery of a dead horse in North Tipperary.

Photos posted by the Action for Animal Welfare Ireland on their Facebook page this afternoon show a dead mare near Benamore in Roscrea, leading the welfare group to call for an end to animal cruelty.

Concerns have also been raised for the welfare of up to eight other horses at the site. Gardai in Roscrea have been notified about the animals.

This latest case follows news of up to eight horses which were found dead in Knocklofty in Clonmel in recent weeks. A further 17 horses discovered at the Clonmel site were removed by the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) compound in Cork for rehoming.