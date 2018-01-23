Cystic Fibrosis Ireland launches Malin2Mizen Cycle4CF

With Ireland having the highest rates of cystic fibrosis in the world and some of the most severe types of the disease—over 1,200 people are living with cystic fibrosis here currently—Cystic Fibrosis Ireland (CFI) has launched their Malin2Mizen Cycle4CF 2018 which takes place on Thursday May 10th - Sunday May 13th (www.cfireland.ie). The aim is to raise awareness and funds to help provide support and services for people with cystic fibrosis nationally. These include support grants for people with cystic fibrosis for exercise, transplant assessment, fertility treatment and counselling, as well as research and new healthcare facilities.

The 2018 Malin2Mizen Cycle4CF will be in memory of Lisa Dolan (RIP) from Athlone who sadly passed away earlier this year. Lisa had cystic fibrosis and received a double lung transplant in 2016. She helped to launch the Malin2Mizen Cycle4CF 2017 in Athlone in November 2016. It is a fitting tribute to Lisa that next year’s event will be in her memory, as she encouraged people to sign up and take part in the Malin2Mizen Cycle4CF to support people living with CF in Ireland less than 12 months ago.

This is a great opportunity for cyclists to take in the incredible scenic routes we have in Ireland and to be a part of a great event which will raise much needed funds to help support people with cystic fibrosis. The four day cycle starts in Malin Head, County Donegal and finishes in Mizen Head, County Cork.

Day 1: Malin Head - Bundoran (147km)

Day 2: Bundoran - Oranmore (172km)

Day 3: Oranmore - Mallow (171km)

Day 4: Mallow - Mizen Head (150km)

Speaking about the Malin2Mizen Cycle4CF, Alan Brogan, ambassador for the cycle called for people to register now for the cycle to help support people with Cystic Fibrosis in Ireland:

“The Malin2Mizen Cycle for CF takes places on Thursday, May 10th – Sunday, May 13th and to register simply visit www.cfireland.ie. I am delighted to support this event which is for such a worthy cause, supporting people with cystic fibrosis in Ireland. Register now, and you will be signing up for the experience of a lifetime whilst raising much needed funds for a great cause”.

Michael Carruth, also an ambassador for the event, speaking about the Malin2Mizen Cycle4CF commented “This is a great event. Exercise is so important for everyone and particularly for people with cystic fibrosis. I am honoured to be an ambassador for such a great cycle so register now as places are limited”.

To take part in the Malin2Mizen Cycle4CF, register now at www.cfireland.ie. The fundraising target for participation in the cycle is €2,000 which covers your food and accommodation over the 4 day cycle. There are a limited number of places left and registrations close on Friday 26th January, so sign up NOW if you want to take part in this amazing cycle!

To support the Malin2Mizen Cycle4CF and help people with Cystic Fibrosis in Ireland you can donate online at www.cfireland.ie or text "HELPCF" to 50300 to donate €2 to Cystic Fibrosis Ireland [€2 HELPCF: Text costs €2. Cystic Fibrosis Ireland will receive a minimum of €1.80. Service Provider: LIKECHARITY. Helpline: 076 6805278].