Tipperary Dr Catherine Peters Appointed Clinical Director, Medicine at UL Hospitals Group

UL Hospitals Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Tipperary native Dr Catherine Peters as Clinical Director for the Medicine Directorate.

Dr Peters has been a Consultant Physician and Geriatrician at University Hospital Limerick since 2012. She succeeds her colleague Prof Declan Lyons in her new role.

“I am delighted to take up the role of Clinical Director in Medicine and continue the excellent work undertaken by my predecessors,” said Dr Peters.

“Over the last few years there have been major developments and continuous improvements within the Medicine Directorate at University Hospital Limerick, including direct access to specialist stroke services and cardiac care. Delivery of excellent quality care to our patients has always been our goal.

I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues in Medicine and the Executive at University Hospital Limerick Group to further develop specialty services and improved access for the people of the MidWest region. Provision of exemplar care and clinical expertise will be my priority.”

Dr Peters was educated at Presentation Secondary School, Clonmel, and at UCC Medical School. She undertook her specialist training throughout Ireland and at Kings College Hospital London.

Following completion of Higher Specialist Training, she was appointed Consultant Physician and Geriatrician at University Hospital Limerick in 2012. Her area of interest is stroke and she has been involved in the development of an acute stroke pathway in University Hospital Limerick. This has resulted in the provision of specialist stroke services, thrombolysis 24/7 and improved outcomes for patients suffering a stroke in the MidWest region.

She was appointed Associate Clinical Director in Medicine, UL Hospitals Group, in January 2016 and is the Royal College of Physician’s Regional Programme Director for the Mid West Basic Specialty Training Scheme in Medicine.

Medicine is one of four directorates providing care to patients across UL Hospitals Group. The Directorate is responsible for the medical requirements of all patients across UHL, Ennis and Nenagh hospitals. It provides both inpatients and outpatient, services including patients who present to the Emergency Department, Injury Units, and Medical Assessment Units.

The Medicine Directorate is structured around general medicine and specialist services including gastroenterology, cardiology, acute medicine, neurology, emergency medicine, nephrology, respiratory, dermatology, rheumatology, endocrinology, oncology, haematology, palliative care and infectious diseases.

Commenting on the appointment this week, Prof Colette Cowan, CEO, UL Hospitals Group said: “I am delighted to be able to confirm Dr Catherine Peters in the role of Clinical Director and the executive management team is looking forward to working closely with her over the next two years. Catherine has proven herself to be a tireless patient advocate since joining the Group and our services have improved as a result.

“At UL Hospitals, we strive to do all we can to empower clinicians as leaders and as decision-makers not just for their individual patients but for the benefit of all patients through more effective service planning, proper governance arrangements, quality and safety initiatives, delivering value for money and much, much more. Trust in our senior clinicians is high and the leadership they have provided as clinical directors has brought enormous benefit to patients in the last number of years. Such leadership is of tremendous importance in ensuring better clinical effectiveness, patient safety and patient outcomes.”

“I would also like to acknowledge the immense contribution made in this regard as Prof Declan Lyons as Clinical Director in Medicine over the last two years,” she added.