Mo Chara Animal Rescue - new home needed for lovely Lily

Hello everyone, my name is Lily. I am about 2 years old and I am a cocker spaniel type mixbreed. Everybody says that I am very pretty - my coat is gloriously shiny and I just love being brushed!

I adore cuddling up on the couch and I love to play with my toys. I’m very gentle with people and if you show me kindness I will reward you with my total love and devotion. I have been fully vaccinated, microchipped and neutered – I even have my very own passport so you could bring me on holidays with you, how fun would that be?

I guess I should be very honest though… I need very careful introduction to other dogs. You see, I didn’t have a human of my own for sooooo long that sometimes I can get a bit jealous if other dogs try to take my human away and that makes me bark and get excited – I just want to tell them to go away because you are my human and I love you with all my heart!

I know it’s silly of me, but I just can’t help getting worried and worked up. My carers think that with some patience and training I will become more confident and less reactive around other dogs – they say it’s such a pity because I’m the perfect pet otherwise! If I lived in a home without other dogs, I would be so happy and I would do my best to show you my thanks every day by loving and protecting you!

When people come to see the other dogs, it’s so exciting – but I never get visitors. People think I must be very cross because I bark at the other dogs… but I’m really not a bad girl. I just get worried and confused. One thing that never confuses me though is just how much I love people! My carers say that if you’d only come and meet me you would see how lovely and sweet I am…. So will you? Will you come and visit me?

For more information about Lily or about adopting from Mo Chara Animal Rescue, please call 087-2577182 (for cat adoptions and general queries) or 087-6576022 (for dog adoptions), email mocharaanimalrescue@live.ie or find us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/mocharaanimalrescue).

Charity Shops

Don’t forget our charity shops are now open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm (Thurles: Knox Hall, and Cashel: Main Street). We thank you for your spectacular support of our fundraising sales in the past and hope that you will continue giving generously to the animals in our care through the purchase and donation of pre-loved goods!

We would like to thank you all for your support in 2017 and look forward to continuing our work in improving animal welfare in 2018.

Upcoming Events

February 4th – Bake Sale – Thurles Cathedral – 10am-1pm. Our renowned bake sale returns! Visit our stall across from Thurles Cathedral to grab some delicious home-made treats!