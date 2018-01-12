Tipperary deaths, Friday 12th January

The late Edna Morris

The death has occurred of Edna Morris (née Nolan), Modeshill, Mullinahone, Tipperary and Callan, Kilkenny, peacefully on Wednesday 10th January 2018 in the loving care of Sarah and Staff at Strathmore Lodge Nursing Home, Callan, Co. Kilkenny.

Beloved wife of the late Joe, dear mother to Pat, John, Tom, Joe, Tony, Mary & Dessie. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters-in-law Breda, Mary, Elvie, Rogelie, Ann Marie, Mary’s partner Michael, grandchildren Eithne, Stephen, Joseph, Ellen, Michelle, Shane, Mandy, Nicola, Sam, Michael, David, Ava & Raicheal, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing in Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan from 6pm on Saturday 13th January, with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 9pm. Funeral Prayers on Sunday at 10.15am followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption, Callan for Funeral Mass at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in Modeshill Cemetery. House Private Please.

The late Michael Gleeson

The death has occurred of Michael Gleeson, Clogher, Clonoulty, Tipperary, peacefully surrounded by his family, in the care of the staff of Clonmel Regional Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Peggy (née Coady), daughters Norma and Mary, grandchild Brian-Michael, sisters Sr. Gabriel (Missionary Sisters Holy Rosary, Dublin) and Sr Regina (Presentation Sisters, Thurles), nephew, niece, sister-in-law, relatives, carers and friends.

Reposing in Hayes Funeral Home, Clonoulty on Friday, 12th January, from 5pm to 7.30pm. Arriving at the Church of John the Baptist, Clonoulty at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday, 13th January, at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Clogher Cemetery.

The late Patrick Dempsey

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Dempsey, Wilmor, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary, deeply regretted by his loving wife Ann, sons Kevin and Liam, daughters Eithne, Joan and Terri, grandchildren, his brother Fr. Luke Dempsey OP St. Mary's Priory, Tallaght, Dublin, his niece Josephine, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Saturday from 5 o'c. with removal at 6.30 o'c. to St. Nicholas' Church. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11.30 o'c. followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery.

The late Mary Mackey

The death has occurred of Mary Mackey, (née English), Elm Park, Clonmel, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Mary, wife of the late Jimmy, sadly missed by her loving daughter Michelle, son Darren, sisters Francis, Kathleen and Ber, son-in-law David, grandchildren Saoirse and Orla, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home this Thursday afternoon from 2 o'clock to 4 o'clock and also this evening from 8 o'clock to 9 o'clock with evening prayers at 8.15 o'clock. Removal on Friday morning to St. Oliver's church arriving 11.45 o'clock for requiem mass at 12 noon. Funeral thereafter to St. Patrick's cemetery.

The late Nora Quirke

The death has occurred of Nora (Nonie) Quirke (née Ryan), Capparoe, Silvermines, Nenagh, peacefully at Ashlawn Nursing Home. Predeceased by her beloved husband Jack and sister Joan. Deeply regretted by her loving family John, Denis and Dolores, sister Breda, grandchildren Natalie, Graham, Eoin, Sean, Pamela, Orrie and Noel and great grandchildren, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Ashlawn Nursing Home, Carrigatoher (E45 FA31) this Saturday from 4 o'c to 7 o'c. Remains arriving to Our Ladys of Lourdes Church, Silvermines on Sunday for Requiem Mass at 11 o'c. Burial afterwards in Kilmore Graveyard.

The late John Ryan

The death has occurred of John Ryan (Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Toem, Cappawhite, Co. Tipperary) January 10th 2018, peacefully, after an illness bravely borne; predeceased by his parents Tom and Jo; beloved husband and soulmate of Mairéad, adored father of Ciara, Deirdre and Eoin; sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, daughters, son, sister Sheila, brother Jim, aunts Bernie and Breda, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, colleagues in Irish Rail, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home on Saturday evening from 5pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass in Our Lady’s Nativity Church, Leixlip on Sunday at 1pm followed by burial in Cappawhite Cemetery, Co. Tipperary (estimated arrival time 5pm). Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association.

May they rest in peace.