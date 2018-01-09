Flu crisis: South Tipperary General Hospital puts restrictions on visitors

South Tipperary General Hospital has been placed off limits to visitors this week because of an outbreak of flu.

A number of patients have presented with flu-like symptoms, vomiting and diarrhea.

Because of the restrictions, no children are allowed visit the hospital.

Visiting to all wards is prohibited, apart from exceptional circumstances,

The situation is being kept under review.

Visitor restrictions were also in place at University Hospital Limerick, which serves the northern end of the county, with 11 confirmed flu cases this week.

Meanwhile, with schools returning this Monday after the Christmas holidays, there was a high number of patients on trolleys in hospitals serving Tipperary.

There were 13 patients on trolleys at South Tipp General Hospital this Tuesday, the same number as Monday.

University Hospital Limerick had the highest numbers waiting for a bed, with 55 on trolleys on Monday and 40 this Tuesday.

St Luke's in Kilkenny saw a slight drop, with 29 on trolleys on Monday, and 25 on Tuesday.

However, numbers rose in University Hospital Waterford where there were 24 on trolleys on Tuesday compared to 19 on Monday.

The Midlands Hospital in Portlaoise also saw a rise in munbers on trolleys, with 12 on Monday but 18 on Tuesday.