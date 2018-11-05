Tipperary County Council moves to reassure #March4Tipp campaign, promising jobs and investment

Tipperary County Council has responded to the #March4Tipp campaign by stating it is "fully committed" to working with the local business and community sectors to develop the economic, social and tourism potential of Tipperary town and its surrounding area.

Thousands attended a protest march in Tipperary town recently and organiser Padraig Culbert threw down the gauntlet to Joe McGrath,CEO of Tipperary County Council setting a two week deadline for action.

With the deadline running out this Saturday Tipperary County Council issued the following statement.

"Plans are in place. Tipperary County Council and the Tipperary Local Enterprise Office are actively engaging with the Tipperary Town Centre Forum which is representative of the main stakeholders in the town and includes the Tipperary Chamber, Jobs4Tipp, Tidy Towns Committee, Town Appearance & Engagement Committee, Town Marketing Committee and the Tourism, Culture & Heritage Committee.

The creation of new jobs in the town is a priority. The Council is working with “Jobs4 Tipp” in developing a Digital Hub as a demonstration project. Tipperary County Council is also working with the IDA, Enterprise Ireland and others to realise job potential. The 87,000 sq. ft. Sky Innovation Park offers a real opportunity for the creation of new employment in the town. The Tipperary Local Enterprise Office (LEO) is working with 30 local firms in the Tipperary town area to progress their businesses and create new jobs.

The N24 Limerick to Waterford major road project/Tipperary town by-pass is critical to the future development of Tipperary Town and the West Tipperary area. The Council has submitted planning and financial assessments of this project to the National Development Plan 2018 to 2027 and will continue to raise this matter with the Department of Transport and with Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) which has responsibility for major roads projects.

The tourism potential of the town and the West Tipperary area is being promoted through the Munster Vales tourism project set up by Tipperary County Council in collaboration with our colleagues in Limerick, Cork and Waterford. 11 familiarisation trips have been held to date including significant national and social media coverage.

Tipperary County Council has recently made an application for funding under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund to fund public realm works in the town and to provide a river walk along the River Ara.

Following the publication of the Council's Town Centre Initiative Plan in 2016, a broad range of supports and financial incentives were put in place to assist town centre retail and other businesses including the Retail-Commercial Incentive Scheme which provides rates incentives over 3 years for start up business and the Tipperary Town Streetscape Enhancement Scheme which provides grant aid to owners/occupiers of properties in the town to enhance their premises by painting, signage, hanging baskets etc.

On-line Trading Vouchers of up to €2,500 are available from the Tipperary Local Enterprise Office to support small businesses and enhance their on-line trading. To date, 7 businesses from Tipperary town have received tailored mentoring supports from the Entrepreneurial and Capability Development Programme. The Tipperary Local Enterprise Office also offers, on a monthly basis, business advice clinics from District Offices in Tipperary. A 10 week start your own business course commenced in the Tipperary Community Services Centre in early October.

and the west Tipperary area has an active community sector which has delivered many valuable projects and services over the years. The Council's Scheme of Capital Grants for Community Facilities & Amenities has provided financial supports this year of over €80,000 in Tipperary Town and a further 10 projects in the town have been provided with supports this year under the Community Enhancement Programme.

The Council acknowledges the concerns expressed and the challenges that are faced. However, it must be appreciated that some of the issues identified are not within the Council's remit to resolve and will require the collaboration of a broad range of public sector bodies working in partnership with local community, voluntary, business and private sector organisations. For issues not within our remit, the Council is prepared to facilitate stakeholder engagement between the local community and relevant agencies.

Tipperary County Council, is committed to this process, is available to assist and engage and is confident that working together we can address these challenges"