New business ‘hot desk’ hub in the works for Cashel, Co. Tipperary

Cashel is set to benefit from a new 'hot desk' hub promoting local enterprise, according to Cashel Chamber of Commerce President Martin Lynch.

Rockshel Ltd, which opened in September last year creating 200 jobs, has announced they are in talks with a group to set up a 'hot desk' facility, similar to the Thurles Enterprise Centre.

The idea is to provide high-speed broadband on site, with printing facilities and phone access to local entrepreneurs.

“So in theory, if you're living in Cashel, and working in Dublin, and can work from home maybe two or three days a week, their plan is to develop a hot desk area where you can go in two or three days a week, and get your business idea off the ground,” said Mr Lynch.

It's understood the site in question is a greenfield site adjacent to Rockshel Ltd.

Rockshel is a bio-tech lifescience and pharmaceuticals company which started producing an extensive range of nutritional, herbal and health supplements in May this year. The site was formerly the property of the Sun Pharma Group, which closed in 2016.

Rockshel expects to manage numerous projects in the Innovation Centre during 2018-2019 “with potential global expansion,” the company stated.