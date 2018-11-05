Fine Gael confident of winning two seats in Tipperary - Harris

Fine Gael is confident of winning back at least one seat in the General Election, and has a strong chance of winning two, according to Minister for Health Simon Harris.

Minister Harris was speaking at the opening of a new Fine Gael clinic for candidate Mary Newman Julian, who will run alongside Garret Ahearne, based in Cahir. The clinic, located near Intersport Elvery's in Liberty Square, was officially opened by the Minister on Monday.

Mary Newman Julian is a sister to Deputy Kate O'Connell TD of Dublin Bay South, and Mary's other sister, Theresa, works as a parliamentary assistant for Kate.

Minister Harris told the Tipperary Star the party has two superb candidates for the Premier County and it is aiming to win two seats.

“I think they're both very strong and working very hard. There's nothing like a competitive environment in a constituency to help to really rally the troops as well. We need to win one seat, but we're aiming to win two.”

Asked if the government's relationship with Michael Lowry TD might hinder their campaign, Minister Harris said “Deputy Lowry is a very respected local consituency TD. He has a very big vote. Traditionally we've always had seats in this county as well, with Tom Hayes and Noel Coonan, who were both Deputies at the same time in 2011.”

The Minister said Cashel's Our Lady's Hospital, currently largely unused, is the subject of a HSE “master plan” examining what services could be provided there, in tandem with South Tipperary General Hospital in Clonmel. That report is due before the Minister's desk.

Cutting the ribbon to her new constituency office, Mary Newman Julian thanked the Minister for taking time out of his busy schedule. “As Simon says, we need to put our shoulders to the wheel to win at least one, if not two seats in Tipperary.

“I believe it's possible. The feedback on the ground is really really positive. When we canvassed Thurles last week, people said they were really delighted to see a Fine Gael presence in Thurles again,” added Ms Newman Julian.