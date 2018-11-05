Tipperary County Council has ‘failed to listen’ to marchers’ concerns, says #March4Tipp campaign

Organisers of the #March4Tipp campaign, which took to the streets of Tipperary in their thousands, have vowed to keep on campaigning for change despite reassurances from the County Council.

The Council issued a statement outlining its efforts to revitalise the hard-hit economy of Tipperary (see bottom), but campaigners say this doesn't go far enough.

“The #march4tipp group gave the powers that be two weeks in which to respond to the concerns of the people of the town,” said organiser Padraig Culbert. “During the week, the Council responded with a statement. The #march4tipp group has considered the statement issued by the Council. The two week deadline for a response from local and national government is Monday afternoon this week. If there isn’t anything further by then, we anticipate a further march and other action within about three weeks,”Mr Culbert said.

Katrina Quinlan, one of the #march4tipp organisers, said “given that approximately five thousand people had taken to the streets to express their concerns about the town, we had hoped for a response that would give those people some hope; a feeling that their concerns had been listened to, and that things would be done to make things better.

“Disappointingly, the Coucil’s response does none of that.”

Ms Quinlan added: “The Council’s plan, according to their statement, is to do more of the same. The statement opens with the words ‘plans are in place’. Yet, the statement fails to identify a single plan, other than continuing to do the same as it is currently doing. They list a range of initiatives that have been in place for years in every town throughout the County. There is no hint of treating Tipperary Town any differently, despite its massive unemployment levels, disadvantage and declining retail sector. ‘More of the same’ appears to be the plan.”

According to Breda White, another march organiser, “there is ample and painful evidence throughout Tipperary Town that what the Council is currently doing is not working. Since the march, sadly, yet another Main Street business has closed its doors. The Council cannot continue to claim that what it is doing is remotely effective.”

Describing the Council’s defence of current policies as “crushing in its avoidance of the reality on the streets of Tipperary Town” march organiser Katherina Ryan said. "It is like nobody marched. Perhaps the Council thought that a collection of spin-like phrases such as “actively engaging with”, “acknowledges the concerns expressed” and “working together we can address these challenges” could substitute for actual plans to restore the town. Perhaps the Council thinks that the people who marched would settle for some spin and more of the same”.

Organisers pointed out that a number of key issues were completely avoided in the Council’s response, namely;



The impact of paid parking on the town’s retail and business sectors and the call to have it removed;

The terrible condition of the roads in the town and the call to have the streets resurfaced;

The intention of the Council to dig up the Main Street and Fr. Matthew Street for up to 18 months and the call to abandon that plan;

The intention of the Council to remove parking spaces from the residents of Davitt Street and Church Street and the call to abandon that plan;

The dereliction of the Irish House and the call for the Council to compulsorily purchase it;

The dereliction of the Court House (owned by the Council) and the call to restore it;

The dereliction of the Workhouse (owned by the Council) and the call to restore it;

The status of their own recently mooted inner relief road in response to the call for a bypass of the town;

The call for the Council to provide proper financial supports for the Canon Hayes Recreation Centre; and

The call for creation of new incentives for start-up businesses and supports for struggling businesses.

Organisers say that, in relation to these 10 items, the Council was completely non-responsive. “Is it to be assumed that they intend to do nothing about these concerns? It seems so”, said Katherina Ryan.

She went on to say “we believe that it is offensive to the people of the town to ignore their very real concerns, choosing instead to issue a spin-like defence of current Council practices and avoiding what we actually said. It is unacceptable simply to ignore peoples’ valid concerns, as expressed by thousands of people on 20 October in #march4tipp”.

In its response to the Council’s statement, the group was critical of the Council’s claims regarding supports for start-up business, citing two examples of businesses that were confronted with “eye-watering” development charges before they could start their businesses. Breda White said “where a person cannot afford the charges and they do not proceed, the building doesn’t get improved, nobody gets a job and the Council gets no rates. Yet this appears to be part of the Council’s “support” of start-ups”.

She went on to say “the Council also refers to its rates incentives over three years for start up business. They fail to mention that there are many limitations to the incentive, such as having to pay your rates up front and apply to get the discount back, the premises having to have been vacant for at least six months and many other limitations and get-out clauses. We spoke to some people who started businesses in the town in recent years and none of them had been offered this “incentive”.

Organisers said that there was a fair degree of uncertainty ahead of the first march on 20 October. “We weren’t sure if there would be a sufficiently committed and concerned community to drive and sustain a successful campaign. We literally knocked on the door of the town on 20 October to see if there was a community there that cared. The people answered in their thousands. The people care a lot about the town. Five thousand people marched. They ought to have been taken seriously by the Council, but they haven’t been”.

“No response from the national Government in relation to DEIS status for schools, a bypass or a Government Task Force has been received, despite there being three elected representatives of the main Government party in this area”.