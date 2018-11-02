Tipperary dogs are re-united with their owners
The two are happy to have been re-united with their owners
Gardaí in County Tipperary have thanked the public for their help in ensuring that two dogs returned home safe to their owners this Halloween.
One of the dog’s was found on the M8 motorway and taken to Cahir Garda Station on Monday afternoon, while the other dog turned up at Clonmel Garda Station on Wednesday morning.
Both have been reunited with their owners.
