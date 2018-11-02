Irish Water working to restore water supply after pipe bursts in Tipperary town

Irish Water, in partnership with Tipperary County Council, are working to restore the water supply to customers in Tipperary Town following two burst pipes.

Crews have been on the ground since this morning and are working to complete the repair and restore a normal water supply as quickly as possible.

It is expected that the repair will be completed by this evening when water will begin to be restored. Full water service may take some time to return as water refills the network.

Irish Water apologises to customers for the inconvenience caused and thanks them for their patience while crews work to repair the bursts. Our Customer Care Team is available 24/7 on 1850 278 278 and updates will be posted on the Supply and Service section of the Irish Water website www.water.ie