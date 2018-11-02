Moyne Road/Bellevue is Thurles' top estate

The residents of Moyne Road/ Bellevue were delighted to receive the news recently that they had received the highest marks in the Refresh Thurles ‘Best Kept Estate Competition’.

The Moyne Road/ Bellevue Residents Association comprises of Tommy Barrett (Chairperson), Peter Bolger (Secretary), Olive Collins (Secretary), Bridin O’Gorman (Treasurer), Ann Marie Barrett, Tim Lyons, Michael Brett and Margaret Lyons.

The Moyne Road/ Bellevue Residents Association thank Refresh Thurles for arranging this competition and look forward to taking part again next year. As part of this competition a judge visits each area and writes a report under a number of different headings. The following is the judge’s report on Moyne Road/Bellevue.

“Again this year my first impressions of Moyne Road/Bellevue are that it is a place that is focused on community and pride of place. There is a sense that the residents in this estate are happy to live in the locality. There is the impression that small improvements are always in the pipeline”

“The community should be commended in their efforts to care for the new planting opposite the water tower and the street planters during the prolonged dry weather over the summer. All planting seems to have survived and be colourful and rich green against the odds. It is also good to see that the community intend to develop their community garden further this year. The addition of raised beds and vegetable planting is a good development”

“This estate is maintained to a very high standard with both public and private spaces being maintained to perfection”

Concluding comments

“This community submitted a full application form that covered a long list of many actions that are being undertaken in the community. There is a holistic approach in Moyne Road/Bellevue. The group not only maintain a picturesque and welcoming estate but also encourage participation in a wide range of social opportunities. These include fundraising for local charity; text alert, monthly newsletter, and community photograph each year, music and other social events

The community in Moyne Road/Bellevue area give the impression that they are making an effort to create opportunities for everyone in the estate to participate. The future plans to include raised beds and vegetables in the community garden are indicative of these efforts. Each and every resident should feel like they are included in this community. Congratulations again on developing and maintaining a lovely place to live.” Overall Score – 97%