Top marks for Coláiste Mhuire Co-Ed, Thurles - inspection

A Thurles Secondary School has received the thumbs up in a Department of Education inspection.

A Whole School Evaluation (WSE) was carried out on Coláiste Mhuire Co-Ed, Thurles, on April 19th this year, and the report was published on October 23rd last.

A WSE evaluates the quality of teaching and learning and on the quality of management and leadership in a school. All schools are subject to such regular inspections to ensure compliance with national teaching guidelines.

Coláiste Mhuire Co-Ed is one of four post-primary schools in Thurles and operates under the auspices of the Tipperary Education and Training Board (ETB). The school provides post-leaving certificate (PLC) courses but this aspect of school provision did not form part of the evaluation.

Coláiste Mhuire Co-Ed is the only co-educational post-primary school in the town and has a current enrolment of 296 students in the mainstream setting. Demand for places has been increasing steadily for the last six years. The school participates in Delivering Equality of Opportunity in Schools (DEIS), the action plan of the Department of Education and Skills for educational inclusion. The school offers all curricular programmes including an optional Transition Year (TY).

The key findings of the report are: “The quality of leadership and management is of a very high standard; the duties assigned to the posts of responsibility are in the process of being reviewed, realigned to current school needs and reassigned.

“High-quality school planning was evident, supported by and including exceptionally good use of information and communications technology (ICT); where scope for development exists, it is in progressing the impact of very good individual lesson planning to the subject planning process.

“The standard of teaching was very good or good in most of the lessons observed with exemplary practices noted in some lessons; students’ learning would be further developed through purposeful monitoring of the quality of students’ work especially through the provision of written formative feedback. The standard of students’ learning was very good or good in most of the lessons observed; students enjoyed purposeful engagement with lesson content and students’ inputs were facilitated and valued.

Overall, there has been a good level of progress in the implementation of recommendations from previous evaluations.

“A high level of capacity for school improvement is evident and the school self-evaluation (SSE) process has been used effectively to identify areas of need and combine the many ongoing initiatives to make improvements.”

The key recommendations of the report are: “To ensure that maximum value to the school is gained from the review of posts currently underway, role descriptors should be agreed for the duties assigned and mechanisms for reporting on performance in the roles should be outlined. To improve consistency in the presentation and quality of students’ written work, a wholeschool approach to the provision of regular formative written feedback to students should be agreed and implemented. The good practices observed for individual lesson planning should be used to further develop the schemes of work.”

Full unedited report at education.ie