‘Fangtastic’ €3,737 raised by Tipperary stores for Temple Street Hospital

Tesco stores across Tipperary raised a fangtastic €3,737 as part of Trick or Treat for Temple Street over the bank holiday weekend.

In all 151 stores across Ireland, Tesco colleagues dressed up in a variety of costumes while they hosted Halloween parties at the front of each store with cake sales, face-painting, balloons and much more.

All funds raised by Tesco stores will purchase a new Ultrasound machine for Neurosurgery which will be used during neurosurgical procedures to get real-time views of the brain anatomy and thereby facilitating the removal of brain tumours and accurate placement of devices and shunts.

Denise Fitzgerald, Chief Executive, Temple Street Foundation said: “The funds raised by Tesco colleagues and customers at parties in stores across the country is nothing short of phenomenal. We are tremendously grateful to everyone who got involved in the Halloween fun in support of our patients and their families. The funds raised will be put to work where they are needed most to transform lives for the better”.