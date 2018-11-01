Two Tipperary businesses win out at Irish Auto Trade Awards

Two businesses from Tipperary were winners at the recent Irish Auto Trade Awards 2019 in Citywest Hotel in Dublin.

Now in their 5th year, the awards are a celebration of excellence in the Irish auto trade in Ireland, a sector that accounts for over 35,000 jobs.

Freeman Motors in Clonmel were regional winners in the Independent Workshop of the Year category, as were Guilfoyle Truck Sales Ltd in Roscrea in the HCV Main Dealer of the Year (Trade Parts) category.

Candidates for the retail awards are subjected to phone and personal mystery shops as part of their adjudication, while manufacturers and distributors are shortlisted based on votes received by readers of Irish Auto Trade Journal and autotrade.ie.

Broadcaster Ivan Yates was MC at the gala event, which attracted 600 senior figures from the motor industry in Ireland and coincided with the Auto Trade EXPO, also in the nearby Citywest Exhibition Centre and Arena, where over 8,000 visitors visited nearly 200 trade exhibitor stands from the aftersales, parts, tools and equipment and services sectors.

Organiser Padraic Deane of Automotive Publications, commented: “The aftermarket sector deserves this showcase, for the employment it provides and for the role it plays in road safety. From our judges it is clear that standards continue to rise. Each winner should be proud of their role in taking this industry forward.”