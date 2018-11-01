Upperchurch village to feature on tonight's Ear to the Ground

Upperchurch is a small rural village like many others around the country. On January 31st 2019 they will lose their post office and, with it, their local newsagent. When this happens, it will be a big blow to the community who rely on these amenities. Helen Carroll from RTE's “Ear to the Ground” programme travelled to the area to look at the issues facing the locals and how they are battling those issues.

Peggy Ryan lives just outside the village and uses the Local Link bus service every week to go into Thurles. She believes this is an incredibly important service for the elderly who would otherwise struggle to get around. Travelling on the bus also allows passengers a chance to socialise and catch up with neighbours and friends.

On Thursday evenings the locals of Upperchurch convene at a very unique venue. Jim O’The Mills opens its doors just once a week to bring the community together for music and craic. Jim Ryan inherited the building from his uncle in 1982 and decided that to keep the 7-day license they would open every Thursday to the public. Helen called in to catch a bit of the atmosphere while she was in the area.

Upperchurch will feature as part of a segment entitled “Keeping village community spirit alive” in series 26 of Ear To The Ground which is on RTÉ One (tonight) Thursday 1st November at 8.30pm. Repeated on Sundays afternoons at 1.10pm.

Pictured below: Jim O'The Mills pub will feature as part of the Upperchurch story in Ear to the Ground on RTÉ One on Thursday 1st November