Bangers & Mash Lunch for the Samaritans on Thursday, November 8. In its 5th year, it will take place in The Pembroke Kilkenny Hotel, from 12.30 to 2.30pm. Donation €10. Please drop by for a quick lunch in a lovely environment while supporting this very worthy cause.

Samaritans is available round the clock, every single day of the year, providing a safe place to talk for anyone who is struggling to cope, whoever you are and whatever life has done to you. Please free call 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org, or visit www.samaritans.org to find details of your nearest branch.