Tipperary farmers expect cattle prices to rise before Christmas

The country's two main farming organisations are putting presssure on meat factories to up their prices in the run in to the Christmas market.

Both ICMSA and IFA have stated that cattle prices are on the rise and there was no reason that last year's steep rise would not be repeated this year.

The chairperson of ICMSA’s livestock committee, Des Morrisson, said that farmers were “absolutely entitled” to expect a steady rise in beef prices from this week forward to the Christmas period.

Mr Morrison said that conditions, prices and patterns “practically exactly” mirrored those that applied last year when, according to the ICMSA, R3 steer and heifer prices rose week-on-week over the same period ending up by 30c per kg at the year.

He said that the figures for the UK were positive, and while the kill figures were up on the same period last year, there was absolutely no reason why factories were continuing to pay the “current unjustifiably low prices unless they had made a conscious decision to do so”.

“We’re looking closely at the data here and can find no reason whatsoever that the steep price incline that kicked-in at this time last year would not to be repeated this year,” he said.

In fact, said Mr Morrisson, the data pointed even more emphatically towards a week-on-week price hike from now to year end.

“We’ve added Kuwait and China as overseas markets in the interim and the euro exchange rate with Sterling is effectively the same at £0.895 a year ago and £0.89 today,” he said.

The chairman said that if a Q4 beef price rise didn't happen then all their “very well grounded fears” that the factories were deliberately disregarding the data and underpaying on cattle will be confirmed.

Last year, in a market environment that wasn’t as conducive to an upswing in beef prices as we see this year, we saw a 30c per kg surge from the end of October to the year’s end, he said.

“We want, need and expect a similar price rise this year and the factories are hereby on notice that it would want to be forthcoming immediately”, he said.

Meanwhile, IFA president Joe Healy said that cattle prices were rising with some farmers securing a base price of €3.80/kg for steers and €3.90/kg for heifers.

He said with the strength of the UK cattle price and significant positive moves on the Sterling exchange rate, it was clear the factories can pay a lot more.

Mr Healy said increased demand for the Christmas trade was about to kick in and factories were trying to pin down numbers.

He said farmers must demand and insist on a strong price increase as the market can pay it.

The IFA president called on the factories to immediately increase prices by another 10c/kg and pass back the improvements in the UK market prices and positive changes to Sterling.

The loss-making prices from the factories over recent weeks had inflicted serious damage on Irish livestock farmers and the beef sector, he said.