Tipperary farming: Herdwatch is the best medicine at National Dairy Show awards

In its 35th year running, The National Dairy Show held in Millstreet, County Cork attracted farmers, handlers and traders from across the country.

As part of the event the National Dairy Show hosted Innovation Awards, aimed at rewarding a new product or service which has been launched in the past 12 months and has revolutionised some aspect of dairy farming.

Herdwatch, the farm management app, was first prize winner in the technology category and the overall winners on the day. The app showcased their new Farm Medicine Scanner at the event.

“The Farm Medicine Scanner is aimed at all farmers. It makes recording animal remedies so much easier for farmers and simply takes the stress out of the Bord Bia paperwork,” said Gearoid Kenny, Herdwatch product owner.

The initial inspiration for the Farm Medicine Scanner derives from the issue that recording farm medicines has been a constant challenge for farmers.

Herdwatch, therefore, created a piece of software to make it much easier for farmers to record their medicines, by allowing them to record purchases and treatments on the spot using the app.

smart technology

Herdwatch built a smart barcode scanner into the Herdwatch app that allows farmers to simply scan their farm medicines using the camera on their smartphone.

The sheer efficiency of this technology is that the Herdwatch app can recognise a barcode and identify what medicine it is and what its corresponding VPA (IRE) or VMD (UK) number is.

If there is a QR code available, the app will also be able to automatically pull in the batch number and expiry date.

“We would like to thank all the organisers of the National Dairy Show for a fantastic day, showcasing all the best in the agricultural industry.

“Likewise, we would like to thank our current and new members for their continued support.

“From all of us here at Herdwatch we’re already looking forward to next year’s National Dairy Show Innovation Awards, where we plan to release even more advanced innovation.” said Fabien Peyaud, Herdwatch CEO.

Last year, the overall innovation award went to a start-up company, Dairy Geyser.

In the awards seventh year running, the array of winners highlights the diversity and practicality of these awards over the scientific, technology and engineering sections. Likewise, winners are comprised of a mix of start-up and well-established companies.