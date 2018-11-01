Tipperary Fire and Rescue Service has a quiet Halloween night

Tipperary Fire and Rescue Service has reported a quiet Halloween night with fewer callouts this year than in 2017.

The service dealt with 25 bonfire-type calls from Portuma in North Tipperary to Carrick-on-Suir in the south of the county compared to 29 last year, a spokesperson told the Tipperary Star this Thursday.

The incidents were all described as "minor with no real anti-social issues".

Most of the incidents concerned smouldering bonfires that had been left unattended and required no intervention.

"Typically we wouldn't intervene unless there is a danger to property," the spokesperson said.

They put the low level of callouts down to the local authority watching for possible bonfire collections over the past number of weeks and to the organised firework displays in Nenagh and Thurles.

Thousands of people turned up at the CBS grounds in Nenagh for the annual Spleodar fireworks display.