Cashel Lions Club seeking nominations for Young Person of the Year Award

Cashel Lions Club is currently inviting nominations for the Cashel Lions Club Young Person of the Year competition.

This is an annual event which recognises and acknowledges the voluntary community involvement of young people in their local community.

Local schools, clubs, organisations and indeed individuals are encouraged to nominate young people who are making a contribution to the overall quality of life in their local community.

Candidates must be at least fifteen and not more than eighteen years of age on June 30th 2019. Application forms are available from Paul Monks or Eddie Morrissey or by emailing cashelyouthaward@gmail.com. Completed application forms must be returned on or before Wednesday November 14th.

All applicants will be interviewed by a panel of judges with experience in community involvement, education and business.

In recent years the winners of the Cashel Lions Club Youth Award have enjoyed considerable success at regional and national level. In 2016 Chelsea Gibson came through the local and regional rounds and won the national final in Dublin. The 2017 winner, Brian Morrissey, also qualified for the national final and was a gallant runner up in a keenly contested final.

Cashel Lions Club views the young person of the year competition as a way of nurturing a spirit of volunteerism in our young people. In keeping with the old Irish saying ‘mol an óige agus tiocfaidh siad ’ the future of the volunteer in local communities depends on the current diminishing numbers of volunteers promoting and encouraging voluntary community involvement in our young people.

Cashel Lions Club is therefore appealing to community groups and indeed individuals not just in Cashel and Rosegreen but also in the neighbouring communities in Golden, Knockavilla, Clonoulty, Boherlahan, Dualla, and New Inn to nominate a young person who is displaying leadership qualities for the title of Cashel Lions Club Young Person of the Year.

So look to the future and get your thinking caps on and enhance the future of your local community by ensuring that your community, club, organisation or school has a nominee in the Cashel Lions Club Young Person of the Year 2018.