Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill says health services will only improve by fixing primary care funding

Fianna Fáil TD for Tipperary Jackie Cahill has said that many of the challenges facing the Irish health services could be dealt with by fixing the primary care sector and by reversing over time the FEMPI cuts affecting GPs.

Deputy Cahill was commenting after new figures show the number of people, and in particular older people, lying on trolleys at University Hospital Limerick or South Tipperary General Hospital continues to increase.

The trolley figures in Limerick this Wednesday were 48, with 28 on trolleys and 20 waiting in wards. The numbers waiting in South Tipperary General Hospital stood at 19, with 12 on trolleys and seven in wards.

“Budget 2018 saw the biggest health budget in history, and the budget for next year will grow to €17bn, yet we still have waiting lists for basic procedures and we still have hundreds of citizens every night lying on hospital trolleys waiting for admission to a ward bed," he said.

Deputy Cahill said that the root of many of these crises can be found in the continual underfunding of primary care and GP services. Cuts imposed during the recession had yet to be reversed, causing many would-be GPs to either move to a different country or move away from primary care.

“We see it all too often here in Tipperary. When GPs retire or move away, it is getting increasingly difficult to find replacements. Many can’t see their lives in rural Ireland, and with the lack of funding from the State for primary care, they don’t see working as a GP as a viable option for them," said the TD.

He said that the Government must begin the process of unwinding the FEMPI cuts and giving breathing space to GPs to allow them improve their level of care.

“GPs are so swamped now that they are often forced to refer their patients, and in particular elderly patients, to Emergency Departments. It is often the quickest way of getting a diagnostic procedure. Something is clearly wrong when GPs are being forced to send a person to an Emergency Department rather than put them on a waiting list," said Deputy Cahill.

Additionally, the space capacity in former district hospitals must be used to address chronic overcrowding in UHL and STGH. Our Lady’s Hospital in Cashel can, and must, be used to remove the pressure on the acute hospitals by providing facilities for people who might need care but who don’t need an acute hospital bed, he said.

Deputy Cahill said that we needed to empower GPs and that must happen by setting out a pathway to reversing the FEMPI cuts over time, he said.