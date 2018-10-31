Knockmealdown Active AGM - come along and have your say

The Knockmealdown Active AGM will take place at the Sallows (www.thesallows.ie), Clogheen on Tuesday, November 13th at 7.30pm. All are welcome, new members and new ideas are always sought after.

'The Sallows' is a unique, fully refurbished, eco-accommodation, events & training centre. It is located by the bridge at the end of Clogheen's Main Street. You can find the address on Google Maps at https://goo.gl/maps/ gNNqZ7Sb3Z82 or Eircode E21 NW18.

If you think you can contribute to the promotion of the Knockmealdown region we would love to meet with you. We're a pretty pro-active group who are all oriented toward finding new activity ideas and putting them into practice. We are always open to new ways of promoting the area, new activities that can help sustain the region and love to speak with the people who have these ideas.

Knockmealdown Active is a multi-community initiative to promote trade and tourism in the communities at the foothills of the Knockmealdown Mountains in Co. Tipperary, Ireland. It is predominantly active in the communities of Ardfinnan, Newcastle, Goatenbridge, Clogheen and Ballyporeen.

It has helped initiate many projects in the region including walking, and currently waymarking, St. Declan’s Way from Cashel to Ardmore. It runs the annual Knock ME Down Challenge, a multi-disciplinary challenge event that takes place from Newcastle to Baylough, outside Clogheen. It has also partnered in initiatives to start events and organisations such as last May’s Rhododendron Walking Festival and the Ardfinnan Canoe Club.

