Tipperary Co-op reassures consumers following salmonella discovery

Tipperary Co-op has moved to reassure people that its products are safe after salmonella was discovered in its milk powder plant in Tipperary Town.

Salmonella can cause food poisoning and is especially serious in the elderly and children.

“The consumer need have no worries about the quality of our products,” a spokesperson for the co-op told the Tipperary Star this Tuesday.

He emphasised that the discovery of what was described as a “pathogenic bacterium” in a specific consignment of powder product had not got into the food chain and at no point was the powder ever destined for the baby milk powder market.

The bacteria was caught by the co-op's own safety system and was reported to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and the Food Safety Authority.

The dryer where the discovery was made is being remediated at present according to best practice and is shut down, said the spokesperson.

“It is essential for us to get this right and that there is no recurrence,” said the spokesperson. “It is a great credit to the robustness of the safety system that it detected and isolated the matter.”

He envisaged that the work could take until mid-November.

Normal milk collection is still being carried out and no suppliers have been affected, with cheese and butter production continuing on site. Neighbouring co-ops are handling milk powder requirements until the issue is resolved.

“These arrangements have ensured continuity of supply to customers while deep root cause analysis and rectification issues are being addressed,” he said.

The spokesperson said that Ireland had an “incredible” record in food production and the co-op's response had showed we had the capacity to deal with such issues.

The Tipperary-based ICMSA president Pat McCormack told the Tipperary Star he had “complete confidence” in the procedures and responses of Tipperary Co-op to the detection of a salmonella bacterium.

Mr McCormack, who farms at Greenane and is a supplier to the co-op, said that the most stringent standards operated throughout the manufacturing process had picked up the contamination. Thereafter an exact procedure had been followed aimed at alerting all relevant authorities and isolating completely any possible contaminated product .

Mr McCormack said he was in no doubt whatsoever that the matter would be dealt with speedily and with adherence to the most exacting standards of safety and traceability.

Meanwhile, a Department spokesperson said that as a result of routine testing carried out by the FBO, the Department was notified of a positive result for the presence of salmonella in a powdered milk product sample, received by the FBO.

While it did not name Tipperary Co-op in its statement, the Department said it was working closely with the Food Safety Authority of Ireland and the “food business operator” to ensure that all appropriate action was being taken to safeguard consumers and to ensure the on-going integrity of the dairy food chain.