Joy for Supervalu in Cashel Co. Tipperary as member of staff scoops €100k in Euromillions

One lucky staff member of Morrissey's Supervalu in Cashel's Main Street is laughing all the way to the bank this week, after scooping €100,000 in the Irish EuroMillions last Friday.

The news was announced on Saturday that a young woman working for Supervalu had won one tenth of the one million euro jackpot, shared with nine other people, from Wicklow, Louth, Galway, Monaghan, Waterford and Dublin.

The member of staff is understood to be well known locally, but was not available for comment at the time of going to press.

A work colleague told the Tipperary Star that she has decided not to resign her job, and will keep working in the popular store in Main Street. All the staff are said to be delighted for their colleague, who can rest a bit easier knowing she has a cool €100,000 extra resting in her account.

A spokesperson for Morrissey's said this was not the first time Lady Luck had bestowed a fortune. Previously, €9 million was won in Morrisseys. “It's a great win for her, and we're delighted for her,” commented the member of staff.

Apart from SuperValu in Cashel, the other winning Ireland Only Raffle tickets were purchased in: Mace, Main Street, Smithborough, Monaghan; Tesco, Donore Road, Drogheda, Co Louth; Windmill Stores, 40 Windmill Road, Drogheda, Co Louth; MAF Service Station, St. Brendans Road, Portumna, Co Galway; Corrib Oil Service Station, Camphill, Loughrea, Co Galway; Coolagh Centra Service Station, Abbeyside, Dungarvan, Co Waterford, and S & T Bennett Ltd, Killester Avenue, Killester, Dublin. “Whilst the mega jackpot of €70 million was not won, ten of our players are very happy,” commented a Lottery spokesperson. “As well as €100,000 from the special Ireland Only Raffle they also win the regular €5,000 raffle prize so they will collect cheques each of €105,000. A lovely amount with Christmas just around the corner.” Almost 30 cent in every euro spent on National Lottery games goes back to good causes all over Ireland.