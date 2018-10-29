Tipperary courts: man who videoed female victim mopping up blood jailed for assault

A man who brutally assaulted a woman in Thurles videoed her on his phone while he made her clean up the blood in the house where the attack took place.

Patrick O'Grady, 33, a UK citizen of No Fixed Abode and Mallow, County Cork, pleaded at Nenagh Circuit Court to assault causing harm in Thurles on November 21, 2017.

Passing sentence, Judge Tom Teehan described the recording as having “sinister connotations” following what he said was a “vicious assault”.

The court heard the victim spent 12 days in hospital after the attack, and suffered a punctured lung, two broken ribs, had to have 40 staples in her head and had multiple bruises on her body.

Garda Padraig Walsh, Thurles, told the court the Gardai were alerted after a woman flagged down a car near the train station.

The victim was subsequently found covered in blood and her hair was matted with blood. She was brought to South Tipperary General Hospital.

When the Gardai went to the house where the assault had taken place, they found blood in the hallway, and the livingroom / kitchen.

They also recovered a phone and Mr O'Grady was brought to Thurles Garda station, where he declined to comment during interview.

The injured party told Gardai they had been in Cork that day where Mr O'Grady appeared to be “down” because his grandmother had died and he had no money.

They returned to Thurles and went to a friend's house where she had asked the defendant to be quiet.

Mr O'Grady then started assaulting her and kicked her more than once.

She scratched him in self-defence.

She recalled lying on the ground and going in and out of consciousness.

The woman said that Mr O'Grady then told her to clean up the blood.

Garda Walsh said that when Mr O'Grady's phone was examined they found three minutes of footage where the victim is being forced to clean up the blood.

Garda Walsh said that Mr O'Grady could be heard telling her: “Carry on cleaning, tramp. Look at the camera, tramp, and say sorry.”

Garda Walsh said that the recording showed a “disturbing element” to the assault. “He was calm and she was struggling to breathe,” he said.

At one stage Mr O'Grady locked the door and put the key in his pocket, the court was told.

Mr O'Grady was arrested and was in custody since.

Garda Walsh told Mr Philip Sheahan, BL, for Mr O'Grady, that alcohol featured to some extent in the assault and both appeared to be intoxicated on the night.

The Garda said the victim did believe she had scratched Mr O'Grady on the night and had thrown a glass at him.

Mr Sheahan told the court his client intended to return to the UK when he completed any jail term, “never to return” again”.

Mr O'Grady had never struck a woman before and was ashamed of what he had done.

Judge Teehan said that the assault had had mental and emotional effects on the victim who had been humiliated by having to clean up the blood following the assault

The fact that Mr O'Grady had entered an early plea was in his favour, said the judge, and he accepted Mr O'Grady's previous convictions in the UK did not match the assault in Thurles.

He directed that a sum of €1,000 which Mr O'Grady had put together be given to the victim.

Judge Teehan sentenced Mr O'Grady to three-and-a-half-years in jail, backdated to when he was taken into custody on November 21, 2017.