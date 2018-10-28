Tipperary County Councillor John Fahey (Fine Gael) has died

The death has taken place of Tipperary County Council member John Fahey.

The Fine Gael man was hugely popular in local politics.

A native of Killenaule, he was a member of Carrick on Suir Municipal Council and a former chairman.

As a member of Tipperary Education Training Board, formerly Tipperary VEC, he was very committed to the promotion of education across the county.

He was also very involved in the arts and was a former membler of South Tipperary Arts Centre.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.