Cashel EuroMillions player scoops €100,000 in Ireland Only Lotto Raffle

Ten happy Irish EuroMillions players woke up €100,000 richer this Bank Holiday weekend after sharing in last night’s EuroMillions Ireland Only Raffle top prize of a cool €1 million.

And while the EuroMillions jackpot of a mind blowing €70 million was not won another lucky Irish EuroMillions players matched five numbers plus 1 lucky star to nab a cool €86,770.

A National Lottery spokesperson today urged all EuroMillions players to check their tickets to see if they were the winners of the Match 5 prize, or one of the 10 Ireland Only Raffle prizes of €100,000.

“The EuroMillions Ireland Only Raffle top prize of €1 million was shared amongst ten of our players in order to spread the luck around and share the dream! Whilst last night’s mega jackpot of €70 million was not won, ten of our players are very happy today. As well as €100,000 from the special Ireland Only Raffle they also win the regular €5,000 raffle prize so they will collect cheques each of €1,005,000. A lovely amount with Christmas just around the corner.”

“We also had a Match 5 Plus 1 Lucky Star win in Wicklow to complete a great EuroMillions result for Irish players.”

Two of the winning EuroMillions Ireland Only Raffle prizes were purchased online, two tickets were bought in stores in Co. Louth and two in stores in Co. Galway.

The winning Ireland Only Raffle tickets were purchased in Mace, Main Street, Smithborough, Monaghan, Tesco, Donore Road, Drogheda, Co Louth, Windmill Stores, 40 Windmill Road, Drogheda, Co Louth, MAF Service Station, St. Brendans Road, Portumna, Co Galway, Corrib Oil Service Station, Camphill, Loughrea, Co Galway, SuperValu, Main Street, Cashel, Co Tipperary, Coolagh Centra Service Station, Abbeyside, Dungarvan, Co Waterford, S & T Bennett Ltd, Killester Avenue, Killester, Dublin.

Two winning tickets were also bought online while the Match Five Plus 1 Lucky Star winning Ticket worth over €86,000 was sold in Centra, Boghall Road, Bray, Co Wicklow.