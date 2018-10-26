Francis Brennan to visit Specsavers Thurles Saturday 3rd October

The team at Specsavers Thurles is delighted to welcome Francis Brennan to the store on Saturday 03 November from 11am.

For the second year running, Francis Brennan has teamed up with the expert audiologists at Specsavers to highlight the importance of taking a proactive approach to hearing loss and will be meeting and chatting to customers in the Specsavers Thurles Shopping Centre store on the day about the importance of prioritising their hearing health.

The hearing team at Specsavers Thurles, led by audiologist Dermot Dougan, will be on hand throughout the day, carrying out complimentary hearing screenings and speaking to customers about their hearing health.

Speaking about his visit to Thurles, Francis says: ‘I am so looking forward to meeting the locals of Thurles next Saturday. It will be a fun afternoon, there are prizes to giveaway and I hope to encourage people not to take their hearing for granted, especially with today’s technology and expertise available at Specsavers.

I will be at the Thurles store in the Thurles Shopping Centre from 11am so be sure to pop by and say hello!’

For the chance to meet Francis Brennan and an opportunity to win some great prizes, pop into Specsavers Thurles in the Thurles Shopping Centre on Saturday, 03 November from 11am-2pm.