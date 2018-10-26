Polling slow across Tipperary

Polling is said to be slow across Tipperary today, with polling stations witnessing just a steady trickle of those who are entitled to vote in both the Presidential Election and the Blasphemy Referendum.

Polling Station personnel are expecting an increase in activity into the afternoon and later this evening before the polls close at 10 p.m.

The count will then commence tomorrow when one of the six candidates, Michael D. Higgins, Peter Casey, Sean Gallagher, Gavin Duffy, Joan Freeman, or Liadh Ní Riada will be declared the Irish head of state for the next seven years.