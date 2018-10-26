Met Eireann warn temperatures set to plummet to zero this Bank Holiday weekend

Wrap up warm this October Bank Holiday as temperatures look set to plummet to zero warn Met Eireann.

On Friday temperatures are expected to drop to between zero and 2C overnight leading to frost and icy patches in some places.

Saturday brings another cold windy day in store with heavy or prolonged showers, turning to hail in some areas. Most of the showers will be in the north and west of the Province, with very few elsewhere. Top temperatures is 7 or 8 C.

Overnight there will be north to northeasterly winds. Largely clear skies will see temperatures between - 3 to plus 2 degrees, with a widespread frost forming and some icy patches.

Here's the satellite plus rainfall radar image from 11am.

Showers heaviest & most frequent today in the north & west with the risk of hail. Showers isolated in the southeast. 7 to 10°C pic.twitter.com/6yfWQdbEP1 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 26, 2018

On Sunday most parts of the country will be dry with good sunshine, after a frosty start. A few showers will drift into eastern coastal districts, due to the light onshore northeast breeze. Top temperatures of 7 to 10 C, but not feeling as cold as previous days, due to more prolonged sunshine and mainly light breezes.

However temperatures will drop away fairly quickly after dark, with frost forming in the clear, near calm conditions and some icy patches are expected. Increasing cloud from the Atlantic will see temperatures rising in Atlantic coastal areas towards dawn. Minimum of minus 2 to plus 2 C. Light winds becoming southeasterly by dawn. Risk of a few mist patches.

Bank Holiday Monday looks like being dry and bright for most places with early frost and ice clearing but Atlantic coastal counties look set to be breezy, cloudy and misty, with a risk of some light rain at times there. Some sunny spells should develop elsewhere. Highs of 7 to 10 C in moderate to fresh southeasterly winds which may increase strong along Atlantic coasts. Dry in most places overnight and cold, with frost and a risk of some icy patches.