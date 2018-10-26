First public meeting on Thurles to Clonmel 'Greenway', in the the Anner Hotel

On Tuesday last, October 23, the first public information meeting regarding the possibilities of developing a ‘Thurles to Clonmel Greenway’ was held in the Anner Hotel, Thurles

The meeting was chaired by Cllr. Jim Ryan, a long-time advocate of greenways, joined at the top table by Cllr. Kevin O'Meara (Mullinahone), David Morrissey, Declan McGann, Seamus Weber and Jane Ryan. Apologies were received from Cllr. Imelda Goldsboro and Ciara McCormack who was unable to attend due to a family bereavement.

The meeting opened with an introductory talk from Cllr. Jim Ryan, who welcomed the large attendance and introduced the other speakers at the top table.

Following a very enlightening question and answer session which unfolded many brilliant ideas and viewpoints from those in the room, there is a huge sense of a real shared vision and optimism overall for this project.

There was a consensus from all present that it was hugely important to involve the landowners involved and, all those whose lifestyle and work may be affected by the development. Those present were further educated by the positive contributions from landowners and farming representatives at the meeting.

Only up to 40 percent of original track may be used!

One of the main objections to the Greenway comes from affected landowners who already have other developments in place where the railway track originally existed. This was relieved somewhat when it was explained that a feasibility study would reveal many alternative routes and that only up to 40 percent of the original track may be needed to complete the greenway.

It was also stressed that nothing would happen without the consent of the landowners. It was also explained that when the railway line closed back in the 1960s, Iarnród Éireann surrendered the land back to the landowners and was now in their possession.

Overall it was agreed that the project will only succeed with good will from all involved and the realisation of the huge benefits a greenway could make to a community. Immediate benefits, as seen in the Waterford/Dungarvan Greenway, would see a huge increase in tourism and visitors, a safe place for family walking and cycling, an upsurge in local business, accommodation and a future for rural development.

Following contributions from those present from areas outside the Thurles area, it was suggested that further meetings should be held in other venues such as Clonmel or Fethard.

With that in mind, Cllr Jim Ryan asked anyone willing to get involved on a steering committee to remain for a short while after the meeting. This group will decide how to best move the project forward, the first being the funding of a feasibility study.

While Tipperary County Council are very positive about the project, they are unable to fund a feasibility study, so it was decided to make an application under the Rural Development Programme (widely known as Leader).

Details of further meetings will be circulated, and further information is also available on the group’s Facebook page ‘Lets Get Tipp Off Track’ or tipperarygreenways.