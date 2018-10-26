Call for upgrade at St Michael’s Cemetery in Tipperary town - Kennedy

Cllr Roger Kennedy put forward the motion at this month's Tipperary Cashel Municipal District meeting, “that this Council would install a stile adjacent to the large gate entrance to the extension of St Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary town, to facilitate ease of access for those visiting graves in this section.”

Management responded: “There is currently a Pedestrian entrance to St Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary town. However, the District Engineer is happy to meet with Cllr Kennedy on site to investigate this proposal.” Cllr Kennedy also called for the District to widen Grattan Street in Tipperary town to allow for parking for those using Oifig an Phoist and other commercial businesses in the area.