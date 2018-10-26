Gortnahoe man fined €250 for cocaine possession

A Gortnahoe man who was found in possession of cocaine, was fined at Thurles District Court.

Garda Padraig Walsh carried out a search of Dermot Bourke at Thurles Garda Station, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on June 16, 2017, under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Mr Bourke, of Crossogues, Gortnahoe, Thurles, was found in possession of a “small” amount of cocaine, valued at €20, said Sgt Andrew Lyons. Bourke was charged with unlawful possession of drugs.

Mr Bourke has 23 previous convictions, relating to public order, assault, criminal damage, and obstruction of a Garda.

Solicitor Mr Patrick Kennedy said his client acknowledges the evidence. Judge MacGrath said she noted the guilty plea and previous convictions. Bourke was fined €250.