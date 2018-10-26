Call for water treatment plant in Golden Co. Tipperary as sewerage goes ‘straight into the Suir’

Golden village is in desperate need of a waste-water treatment plant, after nearly 35 years of pleading, heard the Cashel Tipperary Municipal District meeting.

Cathaoirleach Michael Fitzgerald said there had been a “huge” submission from fishermen in Golden concerning the River Suir. “This Council is quite happy to have a pipe disposing sewerage” into the Suir, but “to me it’s completely unacceptable,” said Cllr Fitzgerald.

There is quite a lot of activity there, with canoe competitions, and other water sports, so “it’s not acceptable any longer.” If there was a treatment facility, the creamery industry might have located there, and while it’s a prime location, not having a wastewater facility “is certainly working against us.” Cllr Fitzgerald said the issue is hindering the progress of the village. There had been promises for “35 years” from different Ministers, and there is a site bought that is suitable to put in this bit of vital infrastructure, added Cllr Fitzgerald.

“We are dealing with old septic tanks there” which had “not been operating properly” and the sewerage is “going straight into the Suir.”

“That should not be happening and it’s not getting the priority it should have been,” said Cllr Fitzgerald.

Meanwhile, the reservoir in Cashel “needs to be done,” and the “residents” side of the reservoir should be lowered, said Cllr Roger Kennedy. Hard water in Dundrum/Knockavilla remains a problem. A number of lead pipes had been discovered in Tipperary town and further investigation works are to be done. This means postponing resurfacing works in the Main Street of Tipperary, which is “disconcerting and disheartening”.

Cllr Kennedy said, “we have enough delays in town, in Davitt Street, without further ones in Main Street.”

Denis Hayes of Irish Water said the hard water issue is causing “huge discomfort” and they will see how it can be minimised. Senior Engineer Mr Aidan Finn said the works in Davitt Street are all done. “I just hope we do not start these works coming into the Christmas period,” said Cllr Kennedy.