No estates taken in charge in Cashel Tipperary Municipal District in 2018

No housing estate developments have been taken in charge so far this year in the Cashel Tipperary Municipal District, heard the October meeting.

A Council official said two developments are with Irish Water awaiting agreement of a Site Resolution Plan. These are Cluainarra, Bansha (22 houses) and An Duiche, Scalagheen, Tipperary town (212 houses).

Four developments are with the Roads Section. These are Abbey Court, Cashel (12 houses), Mill Hollow, Windmill, Cashel (14 houses), Summercove Meadows, Old Road Cashel (67 houses), and Caiseal Na Rí (112 houses).

“The above six developments with a total of 439 houses are moving through the process,” said the Official.

Furthermore, 22 ‘Taking-in-Charge’ applications are being processed in this District. Seven developments in Cashel/Tipperary are in the “DPI category” meaning that national agreement is required to progress.

Seven other developments are in the resolution process. These are: Rosanna Close, Tipperary town; Wind Mill Close, Wind Mill Road, Cashel; West Meadows, Boherlahan, Cashel; Rossmore Village, Carrownreddy, Springfield Crescent, Springfield Grove; Kilnamanagh Manor, Dundrum; Dun Chormaic, Dualla Road, Cashel; and Glencourt in Emly.

There has been one recent submission of TIC application - Roselawn in Tipp town. ‘The Steeples’ in Cashel has a Receiver, but so far no engagement, explained the official.

In relation to Springfield Crescent, Cllr Denis Leahy said “everything is in line” to turn on the lights if there was a residents' agreement.

However, there is a “connection requirement” and the costs of those connections are covered by the regulations of the bond, said the Official. “The lights could come on very quickly if there was agreement.”