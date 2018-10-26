Polling Stations now open in Tipperary

Voting is currently underway in the Presidential Election and the Blasphemy Referendum.

Polling Stations opened at 7 a.m. and will remain so until 10 p.m. this evening.

Polling cards have been issued to all voters. You are advised to bring identification with you and to remember that no political badges or clothing is allowed.

Selfies with your ballot are strictly prohibited and you will receive two ballot papers, one for the Presidential Election and a second for the Blasphemy Referendum.

There are six candidates in the field contesting the Presidential Election, incumbent Michael D. Higgins, businessmen Peter Casey, Sean Gallagher and Gavin Duffy, Pieta House founder Joan Freeman and Sinn Fein candidate Liadh Ní Riada.

Counting will commence tomorrow and the results of both polls is expected to be known by mid afternoon.