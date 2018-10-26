Tipperary farming: IFA warns against 'dog's dinner' of a Brexit deal

IFA president Joe Healy has warned of the danger of a “dog’s dinner” outcome to Brexit that would cause confusion and trade disruption.

“There is always a concern in the endgame of the withdrawal agreement negotiations, that we will end up with a last-minute fudge that has unintended consequences.,” he told a dinner in Whitehall, London, on Beyond Brexit: Farming for our Future .

Mr Healy told the gathering that this must be guarded against.

“The best way to do this is to have an extendable transition phase, or ‘whole-of-UK’ backstop to allow time to negotiate the closest possible future trade arrangements,” he said.

“The two sides must avoid a dog’s dinner of an agreement which means different things to different people and results in disputes and running repairs which disrupt trade,” said Mr Healy.

The event was organised by the National Farmers Union (NFU) in the UK and the presence of farm leaders from Ireland (IFA), France (FNSEA), Germany (DVB), the Netherlands (LTO) and Denmark (Danish Agriculture) was significant in terms of highlighting the potential impacts for the agrifood sector across Europe.

IFA was very clear that farmers’ interests in the EU and the UK lie in keeping full access between the EU and the UK, while maintaining the value of the UK food market, he said.

“ We want to see no hard border on the island of Ireland and frictionless trade across the Irish Sea, and, for that matter, between Dover and Calais.,” said the IFA president.

However, he warned that for that to happen, the UK must abandon its ambition of a cheap food policy which undercuts European food standards or offers increased imports that would destabilise our food markets and damage all European farmers.

Mr Healy said it simply didn't add up for the EU to allow the UK to have privileged access to the European market if it was going to undermine it.

“I believe EU and UK farm leaders have a shared interest in ensuring that the UK, which is an important market for all European farmers, does not pursue policies which will further drive down food prices,” he said.