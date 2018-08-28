Breaking: Two Tipperary sites in hunt to host World Ploughing championships

Two extensive Tipperary sites are in the running to host the World Ploughing Championships in 2021, but face stiff competition from at least two other locations in the south east.

One of the sites being mentioned is the Tipperary Venue site at Noard, Two-Mile-Borris which is owned by Mr Richard Quirke. However, this site would require, and has, the support of adjoining landowners to create the required 1,000 acre landbank.

The exact location of the second Tipperary site has not been made known, but The Tipperary Star understands that it is further south and would see two extensive farms joining to form the required acreage.

Deputy Michael Lowry, who has been in consultation with Anna May McHugh, a member of the World Ploughling Board, about this matter, said that chosing Tipperary would mean an investment and cash boost of “multiples of millions” to the economy.

“One thing they always insist upon is using local suppliers, contractors, and services and this would be very good news for the area. Both Tipperary sites are well placed and the benefits would be very widely spread were one of them to get the go ahead. There is also huge local involvement with clubs and groups and real opportunities for a multiplicity of organisations to benefit from the overall ploughing experience,” Deputy Lowry said.

