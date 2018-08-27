Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald to visit Tipperary this Tuesday

The leader of Sinn Fein,, Mary Lou McDonald, is to visit the Tipperary constituency this Tuesday.

Ms McDonald will spend the day in the Premier County, taking in Thurles, Nenagh, Cahir and Clonmel among other places.

During her visit she will meet various groups such as The Carer’s Association, teachers, retail and hospitality workers and representatives from family resource centres.

The party will run Ciara McCormack in the next general election.

Ms McCormack, the county secretary of the Comhairle Ceantar, defeated Clonmel's Cllr Catherine Carey in the party's selection convention which featured only female candidates.