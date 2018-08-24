Tipp is the top of the World for Cannonball

The official route for Cannonball 2018 has been announced but on a recent recce trip, organisers were so taken with the spectacular Vee Drive, that they have now rerouted the event to take in the world famous drive and showcase it to their international participants. The Vee Drive is one stunning vista after another as this leisurely loop unfolds. The Cannonball run will take in the quaint towns of Ballyporeen and Clogheen in County Tipperary as they embark on the the Vee Drive from Tipperary into Waterford.

The Vee is predominantly famous because of the breathtaking panoramic views going through the pass. The journey rises to about 2,000 feet above sea level and as it does so it will give wonderful views to the Cannonball drivers and visitors of a portion of the ‘Golden Vale’ of Tipperary between the Knockmealdown and Galtee Mountain Ranges. On a clear day the Vee affords views along and across the valley to Clonmel, Cahir, Ardfinnan, Clogheen, Ballyporeen and even Cashel. You can also see the Galtee Mountains across the valley, the Comeragh Mountains along the valley and Slievenamon, behind Clonmel, quite clearly.

Cannonball has always had a huge welcome in Tipperary and a driving force for Cannonball over the last 10 years is New Inn local John McHugh. John has been a pivotal force in raising the €960,000 already raised for Irish charities on Cannonball and this year will almost certainly break the €1,000,000 milestone. Michael Ryan of Donal Ryan Motors in Thurles has provided John with the new Nissan XTrail and Mark Strang of Strang Motors Kilsheelan has kindly provided the brand new Pugeout 5008 GT as crew cars for John's hard working team. Tipp is at the top once more!

ISPCC Childline ambassador and X Factor icon Louis Walsh got to grips with a Lamborghini Diablo and a BMY i8 along Cannonball founder Alan Bannon earlier this month to announce that Childline will be the official charity partner for Cannonball 2018. This is a very special year for Ireland’s supercar spectacle as the 10th anniversary of the event approaches and all Cannonballers reunite for the ultimate supercar road-trip!

Cannonball, the action-packed supercar spectacle, is set to roll on September 7th – 9th with over 190,000 people expected to line the streets all around Ireland. Top mark cars will blaze a trail through Dublin, Cavan, Donegal, Mayo, Spanish Point, Blarney, Cork, Tramore, Kilkenny and Wexford taking in Ireland’s Ancient East, Hidden Heartlands and Wild Atlantic Way.

Cannonball has already raised €960,000 for Irish charities and this year, the milestone of €1,000,000 raised for charities will be broken. The official charity of Cannonball 2018 will be Ireland’s 24-hour listening service for children and young people, Childline. The Childline service answers over 380,000 contacts from children and young people across Ireland each year who may feel lonely, hurt or anxious, or who may simply wish to chat about their day. Childline volunteers listen to, support and empower children and young people, even when it may seem as though there is no-one else to listen. A call to Childline can change a child’s life.

Spectators will get up close and personal with 190 of the finest cars on the planet and enjoy the unique festival atmosphere that Cannonball is renowned for. The Brazilian Dancers will bring all the glamour of carnival and the Monster Truck will have fire breathers and some great tunes to get the party started and some great free giveaways. Doc and Marty McFly will be Back to the Future this year in the fully kitted out Delorean and the notorious NYPD, German Polizei, Fr Willie and colourful Cannonballers in crazy costumes add to the melee. From Spiderman to Star Wars, Cat Woman to Wonder Woman, Cheerleaders to Charlie’s Angels, Batman, The Joker and more, it is a totally unique free family day out.

Cannonball, sponsored by Hone, the revolutionary new renewable energy provider, is the brainchild of Kildare businessman Alan Bannon. The benefit to the Irish economy of this event is estimated at €2,567,000 per year. The last 12 months have been pretty exceptional for Cannonball Ireland. It went to America for the first time in October as well as making headlines in Scotland, Wales and across the Continent with the excitement and spectacle that Cannonball is renowned for.

Celebrity Cannonballers include Boyzone’s Shane Lynch who is a firm devotee and even has the logo tattooed on his leg! Other household names include former Miss World Rosanna Davison and husband Wes Quirke, Glenda Gilson, Rachel Allen, Kathryn Thomas, Miriam O’Callaghan, Georgia Salpa, Emma Quinlan, Holly Carpenter, Roz Purcell, Nadia Forde, Ryan Tubridy, Mick Galway, Gerald Keane, Andy Quirke, Nicky Byrne, Colm Hayes, Ryan Thomas, Dirty Sanchez, Jenny Green, former Taoiseach Enda Kenny and former President Mary Robinson. This is the year for milestones reached, records broken, the absolute wow factor and for all Cannonballers to reunite for the ultimate supercar road-trip! See www.cannonball.ie for further details, routes and events.