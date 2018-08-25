Nenagh walkers heading for Glenstal for four-hour walk

Nenagh Walkers Club next Sunday walk on September 2 is a change from the advertised walk, with a four-hour hike around Glenstal. Contact Mike, 086-0518030.

Members will then be looking forward to the upcoming trip to Achill Island. Tuesday evening walks will shortly come to an end and members will then do the bypass for the winter.

On Tuesday, August 28, the club will meet at Spar Portroe at 7.15pm for Millennium Cross. Contact Paddy, 086-8562444.

Last of the Summer Wine walks continue on Thursday mornings. Contact Willie, 087-6633577.