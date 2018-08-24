Warning: Gardai warn Pope visitors to secure their property before travelling

All homes and property should be left well secured and locked up prior to departure for Dublin or Knock.

Gardai are advised Tipperary people travelling to the World Meeting of Families at the weekend to ensure that their homes and properties are property secured prior to departure for Dublin and Knock.

It is expected that up to 10,000 Tipperary people will be travelling to see Pope Francis with the final day Mass in the Phoenix Park on Sunday being the main event. However, there will be many Tipperary people in Knock on Sunday and in Croke Park on Saturday evening for the WMOF events also and Gardai have issued a number of advisory points for those leaving their homes and property unoccupied.

Homes should be properly secured with doors and windows locked, alarms turned on and garages also locked. Property such as bicycles etc should be locked away too if homes are going to be unoccupied for long periods. Neighbours are also asked to look out for each others and to report any suspicious activity in localities.

Visitors to the events have been advised to leave plenty of time for travel, wear weather appropriate clothing and be ready for a long day with the possibility of changing weather. Also, valuables should not be left in parked cars and all vehicles should be parked in accordance with regulations.