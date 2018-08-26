Knockanrawley Resource Centre to host fun run and walk

Save the Date: Knockanrawley Resource Centre's 'Stride into September' 5K Walk / Fun Run is on Sunday 9th September.

Beat those Back to School Blues with a walk up the Hills from midday.

Registration at the Knockanrawley Resource Centre on the day from 11am. Stride out at 12 noon. €10 per person, while children go free. Dogs on leads please.

Meanwhile, we are now enrolling for the 2018-2019 Knockanrawley Resource Centre KITE Programme. Starting in September. For more information drop into the Centre or call 062 52688.

Are you unemployed/ in receipt of Social Welfare? Seeking a fresh start? Interested in learning new skills? In need of learning supports? KITE offers you a QQI Level 4 Award.

Tuition in Information Technology, Cookery/Food Hygiene, Driver Tuition, Barista Training. Email knockkite@gmail.com