Tipperary students urged to enter farm safety projects in BT Young Scientist

ABP is encouraging Tipperary students to enter projects in farm safety in next year's BT Young Scientist exhibition.

The company is to continue its sponsorship of the special Farm Safety for the fifth year.

The ABP award will recognise the best project that focuses on improving safety on farms. Students have until Tuesday, September 25, to express their interest in entering this year’s competition.

So far in 2018, 12 people have died as a result of farm accidents according to the Health and Safety Authority (HSA).

Last year, 24 people were killed in farming accidents. 14 of those deaths resulted from tractor and farming vehicle accidents, including quadbikes, a vehicle used by many young farmers