Bord Bia to host Tipperary farmers market stallholders workshop

Bord Bia is to host a Skills Training for Selling at Farmers’ Markets practical and interactive workshop in Coolbawn Quay, Nenagh, County Tipperary, on Tuesday, September 25, from 9am to 2pm.

The workshop will be delivered by experienced stall holder and farmer Margaret Hoctor of Kilmullen Farm in County Wicklow.

It will cover the wide variety of knowledge and skills required to sell at farmers’ markets, including sales and marketing skills, budgeting, stall management and customer service.

Numbers are limited, so interested parties are encouraged to register early to avoid disappointment.

A €20 charge per person applies and you must register at least three days in advance of the workshop date.

For registration and further information see www.bordbia.ie/FarmersMarketsTraining or email maria.stokes@bordbia.ie