Tipperary deaths, Friday 24th August

The late John McGrath

The death has occurred of John McGrath, Publican, The Square, Freshford, Co. Kilkenny; and Mullinahone, Co. Tipperary. In the loving care of the staff of Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget. Predeceased by his infant son John. Deeply regretted by his ever loving wife Bridie, daughters Joanne (McDermott) Philomena (Dermody) grandchildren Paul, Hannah, Jack, Sam, Séan, Bríghid, son-in-law, brother, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home on Saturday evening from 7 o'clock with Rosary at 8.30 o'clock. Funeral Prayers on Sunday morning at his residence at 10 o'clock followed by removal to St. Lachtain's Church for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Lachtain's Cemetery. House private on Sunday morning please. Family flowers only, donations, if desired to Irish Kidney Association. Donation box in Church.



The late Sr. Immaculata O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of Sr. Immaculata O'Dwyer, Convent of Mercy, Doon, Co. Limerick and formerly of Bansha, Co. Tipperary, August 23rd 2018, peacefully at Catherine McAuley Nursing Home, Limerick, predeceased by her sister Rita and brother Phil, sadly missed by her Mercy Community, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Whites Funeral Home, Doon Friday evening from 5.30 o’c with removal at 7 o’c to St. Patrick’s Church, Doon. Requiem Mass Saturday at 11.30 o’c followed by burial in Doon Cemetery.

The late Josephine Bourke

The death has occurred of Josephine (Josie) Bourke (née Ryan (Boland)), Tobar Mhuire, Nenagh. Late of Knockahopple, Curreeney. Peacefully at Nenagh Hospital. Predeceased by her beloved husband Sean & son John. Deeply regretted by her loving family Mary, Josie, Paddy and Michael, grandchildren & great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law, nephews and nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh on Friday, from 5 o'c with removal at 7 o'c arriving to St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh at 7.30 o'c. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10 o'c followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetery.