Tipperary motorists advised over planned Carrigatogher M7 junction closures

Tipperary motorists are being advised by Tipperary County Council that it intends to close Junction 26 of the M7 intermittently, between Monday, September 3, and Friday, September 28 to facilitate the resurfacing of the Carrigatogher roundabout.

The road to be closed is westbound on and off-slip roads.

Alternative route is for traffic to exit the motorway at Junction 25 Nenagh and follow the R498 into Nenagh town, the R445 and N52 to J26.

The closure will be for a period of four nights between 8pm and 6am each night.