Breaking: Deputy Mattie McGrath has a right cut at former President Mary McAleese

Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath has lashed the former President of Ireland, Mary McAleese for her "relentless, day-in, day-out pontificating" in relation to the Catholic Church ahead of Pope Francis' visit at the weekend.

Accusing Mrs McAleese of "hogging the airwaves" with her criticism of the Pope, the Independent TD said that he is "sick and tired" of her "pontificating" on the problems with the Catholic Church.

Mrs McAleese has been a very prominent in recent times tackling the Church and has objected to the the institutions treatment of women and LGBT members. She was banned from speaking at the Vatican in March and has since revealed that she has made a formal canonical complaint to Pope Francis about the matter.

Former President Mary McAleese has endured the wrath of Tipperary Deputy Mattie McGrath.

She said that her banning from speaking at the Vatican in March was very much in keeping with the ethos of the World Meeting of Families to deny the voice of someone like her who has been very vocal in support of same-sex marriage and gay rights.

"It's always been essentially a right-wing rally...and it was designed for that purpose, to rally people to get them motivated to fight against the tide of same-sex marriage, rights for gays, abortion rights, contraceptive rights," she said.

But, Deputy McGrath, speaking about the World Meeting of Families and the imminent visit of Pope Francis on Saturday and Sunday, believes she has had her say, and described Mrs McAleese's actions as "a diatribe".

"It's relentless, day-in, day-out, and she's pontificating and using her position. She's no longer President, she had a good inning in her presidency...but all former Presidents, other than attending Council of State meetings, respected the dignity of retiring," he said.